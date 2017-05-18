Passport Program Challenges Arkansans To Visit National Registered Sites Across The State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program is sponsoring a passport program to raise awareness about the importance of National Register listings across the state.

The Arkansas National Register Passport Program challenges Arkansans to visit 26 stamping stations around the state, each listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Passports are available at each stamping site, at the 14 Arkansas Welcome Centers, or by requesting them through info@arkansaspreservation.com.

Once you have all 26 stamps, you can detach the card at the back and mail it to Arkansas National Register Passport, 1000, La Harpe Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72201 in exchange for a commemorative coin or patch.

If the stamping station isn't open when you get there, you can take a "selfie" at the station and enclose it with your passport in place of a stamp.

The program will run through December 31, 2020.

Arkansas National Register Passport Stamping Sites are listed below.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Fordyce Bathhouse, Hot Springs National Park

Curran Hall, Little Rock

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park, Scott

Conway County Library, Morrilton

Faulkner County Museum, Conway

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

Devil’s Den State Park, West Fork

Drennen-Scott Historic Site, Van Buren

Ozark Area Depot Museum, Ozark

Carnegie Library, Eureka Springs

St. Joe Depot, St. Joe

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace National Historic Site, Hope

Crater of Diamonds State Park, Murfreesboro

John Newton House, El Dorado

Lum and Abner Store, Pine Ridge

Clark County Historical Museum, Arkadelphia

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

Pine Bluff Civic Center, Pine Bluff

Missouri Pacific Railway Van Noy Eating House (World War II Japanese American Interment Museum), McGehee

Old Monticello Post Office, Monticello

Old Crossett Post Office, Crossett

Delta Cultural Center, Helena-West Helena

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS

Village Creek State Park, Newcastle

Greyhound Bus Station, Blytheville

Powhatan State Park, Powhatan

Old Independence Regional Museum, Batesville

Mammoth Spring State Park, Mammoth Spring.

You can share your photos of your visits to Facebook and Instagram with #AuthenticArkansas.