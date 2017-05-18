Passport Program Challenges Arkansans To Visit National Registered Sites Across The State

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program is sponsoring a passport program to raise awareness about the importance of National Register listings across the state.
The Arkansas National Register Passport Program challenges Arkansans to visit 26 stamping stations around the state, each listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Passports are available at each stamping site, at the 14 Arkansas Welcome Centers, or by requesting them through info@arkansaspreservation.com.
Once you have all 26 stamps, you can detach the card at the back and mail it to Arkansas National Register Passport, 1000, La Harpe Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72201 in exchange for a commemorative coin or patch.
If the stamping station isn't open when you get there, you can take a "selfie" at the station and enclose it with your passport in place of a stamp.
The program will run through December 31, 2020.
Arkansas National Register Passport Stamping Sites are listed below.
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
- Fordyce Bathhouse, Hot Springs National Park
- Curran Hall, Little Rock
- Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site
- Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park, Scott
- Conway County Library, Morrilton
- Faulkner County Museum, Conway
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS
- Devil’s Den State Park, West Fork
- Drennen-Scott Historic Site, Van Buren
- Ozark Area Depot Museum, Ozark
- Carnegie Library, Eureka Springs
- St. Joe Depot, St. Joe
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS
- President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace National Historic Site, Hope
- Crater of Diamonds State Park, Murfreesboro
- John Newton House, El Dorado
- Lum and Abner Store, Pine Ridge
- Clark County Historical Museum, Arkadelphia
SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS
- Pine Bluff Civic Center, Pine Bluff
- Missouri Pacific Railway Van Noy Eating House (World War II Japanese American Interment Museum), McGehee
- Old Monticello Post Office, Monticello
- Old Crossett Post Office, Crossett
- Delta Cultural Center, Helena-West Helena
NORTHEAST ARKANSAS
- Village Creek State Park, Newcastle
- Greyhound Bus Station, Blytheville
- Powhatan State Park, Powhatan
- Old Independence Regional Museum, Batesville
- Mammoth Spring State Park, Mammoth Spring.
You can share your photos of your visits to Facebook and Instagram with #AuthenticArkansas.