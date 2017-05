FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Southside High School graduation on Thursday night (May 18) has been moved to the Stubblefield Center on the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith campus, director of communications Zena Featherston said.

The graduation was supposed to be held at the Southside High School football stadium. The graduation will still begin at 7:30 p.m.

Featherston said that with the move inside, friends and relatives of graduates will not be able to bring balloons inside the arena.