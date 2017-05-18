× Spanberger’s Blast Pushes Arkansas Past Aggies In Extras

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KFSM) – Arkansas football has seen it’s fair share of late game heroics at the hands of Texas A&M but on Thursday night, the Razorbacks took their turn on the diamond.

Chad Spanberger’s two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning pushed Arkansas past the Aggies for a 6-4 win in the series opener and strengthened the Hogs’ chances of hosting a NCAA Tournament regional.

Arkansas led 4-3 going into the bottom of the ninth but Texas A&M was able to put runners at second and third with just one out after a double just inside the base down the left field line. A sacrifice fly to deep right would tie the game but Jake Reindl would be able to prevent the big inning and got the game into extras.

Jax Biggers gave the Razorbacks the lead in the eighth with a two-run home run and set Trevor Stephan up for the win but the bullpen was unable to secure the lead.

Stephan struckout 10 while allowing five hits, including a three-run home run to Braden Shewmake in the third inning, but received a no-decision despite the quality start.

Arkansas will go for the series win on Friday as first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.