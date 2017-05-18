× Springdale Man Arrested After Allegedly Choking, Threatening To Kill Juvenile

ELKINS (KFSM) — Elkins police arrested a man who was accused of assaulting a juvenile female on Wednesday afternoon (May 17).

Justin McAbee, 19, of Springdale, is facing charges of second degree assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, fleeing, resisting arrest, domestic battering, interfering with law enforcement, endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic threatening and false imprisonment, according to booking reports.

Officers were called to an area near the Farmers Co-op around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday after hearing reports of a domestic disturbance, according to an Elkins Police Department Facebook post. The officer spotted McAbee choke and hit the juvenile on her face and head. The officer ordered him to stop, but McAbee ignored the officer until he came closer.

Then McAbee allegedly grabbed the juvenile and put his left arm around her neck while pulling something from the waistband from his jeans, the post states. McAbee put it against her head and told the officer he would kill her. Eventually she was able to break free, and then McAbee tried to run away.

After a short chase the officer was able to arrest McAbee, the report states. On the way to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, McAbee was extremely combative in the backseat, and eventually he was placed in leg restraints.

McAbee was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $15,000 bond.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Goshen Police Department and other surrounding agencies also provided assistance in the incident.