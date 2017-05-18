× Time Magazine Cover Shows White House Overtaken By Russian Onion Domes

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Time magazine published an eye-raising cover Thursday aimed at the Trump presidency — this time depicting the White House being overtaken by Russian onion domes.

The new cover comes amid the escalating controversy over the Trump administration’s relationship with Russia. And it’s a winking reference to the news earlier this week, when President Donald Trump reportedly disclosed highly classified information to Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting.

The cover also follows a series of bombshell reports and developments in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Last week, former FBI Director James Comey was fired by Trump amid reports he sought to expand the investigation and, on Wednesday, the Department of Justice appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee its probe.

In the opening months of the Trump presidency, Time has rolled out a series of politically-focused covers that have featured the 45th president in a critical light. Trump himself is known to value the magazine, having kept a stack of copies — mostly with him on the front — prominently displayed on his desk in Trump Tower.