Adventure Arkansas: Fort Smith Trolley Museum

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here for this week’s Adventure Arkansas, today we are in downtown Fort Smith where you can take a ride on the historical trolley with the motorman of trolley 224.

School’s out for summer so that means more time with the kids!

Why not take them to downtown Fort Smith for a trolley ride?

The motorman give an in depth tour rich in history and full of fun!

Motorman Keith Loris, Loyde Hardin, and Brian Smith will greet you for your adventure.

“Hello and welcome to the Fort Smith Trolley Museum and our old car, its 91 years old, welcome aboard with us today,” said Loris.

The Fort Smith railway began in 1883 with a mule drawn rail car.

“And that was the first public transportation in the late 1800s,” said Loris.

Eventually electric trolleys came into play and they are still running the tracks with a tour of the trolley and town history.

Along the way also learn about the statues.

“We give a really good talk about U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, but we tell all of the high points of Bass and why he deserves a statue here and surely he will have a large display with the U.S. Marshal Museum that’s supposed to be under construction next year,” said Loris.

“Come down and ride the old trolley down here at the Fort Smith Trolley Museum, we are open six days a week 10am – 5pm and on Sundays from 1pm - 5pm; bring your children and your grandchildren down and have a thrilling ride and some great histories,” said Loris

For this week’s Adventure Arkansas, giving you a blast from the past I’m Megan Graddy.

For more information about the Fort Smith Trolley Museum, click here!

Huge thanks to the motorman of the Fort Smith Trolley for making this possible!

