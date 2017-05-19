× Aggies Even Series With Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION (KFSM) – Dominic Taccolini was a late addition to the starting lineup for Arkansas but one pitch ruined a solid outing for the Razorbacks’ right-hander.

Texas A&M’s Hunter Coleman blasted a three-run home run to dead center field to spark a four run third inning and that was enough for the Aggies to post a 5-2 win on Friday to even the series.

The Razorbacks and Aggies will settle the series at 11:00 am on Saturday with the game to be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Arkansas struck first as Jared Gates’ single to center drove in Eric Cole to put the Razorbacks up 1-0 in the top of the third. Cole finished with a pair of doubles and scored in the third. Chad Spanberger added a RBI double down the left field line in the seventh that closed the gap to 4-2.

Blaine Knight, who was scheduled to pitch on Friday but was pushed back in favor of Taccolini, will get the start on Saturday in the series finale.