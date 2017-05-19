× Bentonville Wins Second Straight 7A Softball Crown

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Bentonville and North Little Rock have grown accustomed to facing one another with the 7A softball championship on the line and for the second straight year, it was the Tigers would would raise the hardware.

After giving up three runs in the first two innings, Bentonville reeled off eight unanswered runs as they repeat as state champs with an 11-3 win at Bogle Park.

Morgan Nelson gave Bentonville a 5-3 lead in the third with a two-run single to center then Megan Crownover blew the game open later in the innings as she drove in two more with a single to center, leaving the Charging Wildcats down 8-3.

Nelson drove in five runs to lead Bentonville while Keelah Griffith set the final margin with a run scoring double in the fourth.