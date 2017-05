Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Memorial Day right around the corner you may be thinking of hitting the water.

However in pools and water parks outbreaks of crypto are on the rise.

Outbreaks increased from 16 to 32 over the past year.

The parasite can spread when people swallow pool water contaminated with feces.

Crypto can survive up to 10 days in even properly treated water.

To protect yourself and your family do not swim or let your kids swim if they are sick with diarrhea.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems