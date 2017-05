× Downed Power Lines Close Bella Vista Library, Part Of Back 40 Loop Trail

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — The Bella Vista library will be closed on Friday (May 19) after an overnight storm knocked down power lines in the area.

The lines run along part of the Back 40 Loop trail between Lake Ann dam and Highway 340.

Avoid those areas until the lines can be replaced. Carroll Electric will be working to replace the poles and lines.