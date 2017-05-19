× Fort Smith Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Identity Fraud

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are asking for help finding a woman who is wanted in connection to an identity fraud investigation.

The woman, who uses the name Carolina Sanchez, has allegedly been using the personal information from a woman in Texas for employment purposes, according to a Fort Smith Police Department press release. She’s worked several jobs through a temp agency.

She is described as a Hispanic woman between the ages of 25-35.

Anyone with information on the woman or her whereabouts should contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or call 78-CRIME.