Greenland Falls In 3A Baseball Championship To Harding Academy

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–A misplayed pop up by Dusty Reynolds in center field sparked a decisive two out rally, as Greenland fell to Harding Academy 4-0 in the 3A state baseball championship game. The Pirates committed six errors in the game and had just five hits.

The Wildcats scored two runs in the third and added one each in the fifth and sixth to secure a third state championship (2008, 2013). Junior Peydon Harlow threw a complete game shutout and was named MVP.

Austin Anderson started and pitched into the fifth inning for the Pirates, allowing just one earned run.

Head coach Will McGinnis has now made runs to the state quarterfinals and championship game in his first two seasons, falling to Harding Academy in each.

Greenland finishes the season 27-9, winning the district and regional tournaments. The Pirates graduate just four seniors.