Har-Ber Falls In 7A Championship Game

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Har-Ber hoped to take the 7A baseball championship just up I-49 from Baum Stadium but Cabot’s Logan Gilbertson was not going to let that happen.

The Panthers’ right-hander struck out three and allowed just one run as his complete game was enough to push Cabot past the Wildcats for a 2-1 win in the state title game at Baum Stadium.

Cabot (25-7) scored a run in each of the first two innings and that proved to be just enough offense. The Panthers took the lead on a RBI double from Dillon Thomas in the first then they added another run on a wild pitch.

Har-Ber’s Blake Adams settled down after the first two innings as he allowed only three hits in six innings of work and struck out five but the offense wasn’t there for the Wildcats.