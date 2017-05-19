Memorial Held To Honor Sebastian County Fallen Officers

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- In honor of National Police Week a special memorial was held in Fort Smith at the Sebastian County Courthouse.
Many law enforcement officers, friends and family members showed up to give their support.
A stone plaque sits outside of the courthouse and now has 16 names of Sebastian county law enforcement officers who were killed while in the line of duty.
One more name was added this year, that of Sebastian County Deputy Bill Cooper, who was killed last summer while in the line of duty.
"It's your worst phone call that you get when one of your deputies is injured or killed in the line of duty," said Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck. "It's been one of the biggest challenges in my law enforcement career and I couldn't have done it without the great terrific staff that I have."
Names on the plaque include:
Arkansas State Police
Sergeant Rick Lebow - February 4, 2008
Barling Police Department
Officer Jerry Stallings - August 27, 1992
Fort Smith Police Department
Officer E.A. "Gus" Anthony - May 13, 1904
Detective Patrick Carr - April 1,1912
Detective Sam Booth - March 21, 1931
Captain William Bourland - Sept. 2, 1931
Officer Ralph Howard - Sept. 4,1931
Officer Thomas Hairston - Sept. 27, 1936
Officer Randy Basnett - Sept. 24,1976
Detective Ray Tate - Jan. 5, 1981
Officer Billy Simms - April 18,1986
Officer Daniel Martinez - March 23, 2007
Sebastian County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Wiley Cox - April 17,1891
Deputy Ronald Kanze - August 1, 1997
Corporal Terry Johnson - March 2, 2013
Corporal William "Bill" Cooper - August 10, 2016