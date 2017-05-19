Memorial Held To Honor Sebastian County Fallen Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- In honor of National Police Week a special memorial was held in Fort Smith at the Sebastian County Courthouse.

Many law enforcement officers, friends and family members showed up to give their support.

A stone plaque sits outside of the courthouse and now has 16 names of Sebastian county law enforcement officers who were killed while in the line of duty.

One more name was added this year, that of Sebastian County Deputy Bill Cooper, who was killed last summer while in the line of duty.

"It's your worst phone call that you get when one of your deputies is injured or killed in the line of duty," said Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck. "It's been one of the biggest challenges in my law enforcement career and I couldn't have done it without the great terrific staff that I have."

Names on the plaque include:

Arkansas State Police

Sergeant Rick Lebow - February 4, 2008

Barling Police Department

Officer Jerry Stallings - August 27, 1992

Fort Smith Police Department

Officer E.A. "Gus" Anthony - May 13, 1904

Detective Patrick Carr - April 1,1912

Detective Sam Booth - March 21, 1931

Captain William Bourland - Sept. 2, 1931

Officer Ralph Howard - Sept. 4,1931

Officer Thomas Hairston - Sept. 27, 1936

Officer Randy Basnett - Sept. 24,1976

Detective Ray Tate - Jan. 5, 1981

Officer Billy Simms - April 18,1986

Officer Daniel Martinez - March 23, 2007

Sebastian County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Wiley Cox - April 17,1891

Deputy Ronald Kanze - August 1, 1997

Corporal Terry Johnson - March 2, 2013

Corporal William "Bill" Cooper - August 10, 2016