FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Northside High School’s graduation scheduled for Friday night (May 19) has been moved to the Stubblefield Center on the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith campus.

The graduation was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at the school’s stadium before it was moved.

The graduation was moved ahead of predicted severe weather in the area on Friday night.