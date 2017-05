Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--For the second year in a row, Siloam Springs took home both boys and girls 6A state soccer championships.

The boys team beat Mountain Home 4-0, behind a hat trick from Eli Jackson. Mountain Home had only given nine goals on the year prior to today.

The girls team followed that performance with a 6-1 victory over Russellville, good for their fourth consecutive state title. Audrey Maxwell led the way with three goals, capturing MVP honors.