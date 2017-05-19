Strong Bats Lead Greenwood Back To Bogle Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM)- Greenwood earned their way back to Bogle Park with a convincing 8-2 win in the semifinals. The Bulldogs were able to get on the board quickly in the first inning behind Mariah Hamilton`s three-run homer and their offense was rolling from there.

"I was trying to get a right field hit," said Mariah Hamilton."I hit it as a hard as I could and it went over. I feel like we really got pumped up and we were really ready to win it."

Greenwood's bats have been a strong point all season. The bulldogs boast a team average right at .350 helping them get to the state championship game for the second time in three years.ou know we are going to put the ball in play one through nine hitters and we got a lot more team speed through the

"You know we are going to put the ball in play one through nine hitters," said Greenwood coach Ronnie Sockey. "We got a lot more team speed through the lineup and we are going to try to put pressure on you every inning."

Greenwood has been determined to get back to this point since last year when Sheridan sent them home in the semifinals, but they get another shot at the Lady Yellowjackets this time with the state crown on the line.

"The last three or four years it's been back and forth with them," said Sockey. "Every game is a good match top two teams in the state every year both teams."

"We have been working to get ready to face them," said Hamilton. "We basically have been putting all of our hard work towards the championship game. Wanting it as hard as we could and working as hard as we can to get to that game."

The Lady Bulldogs are going to bring the same four keys to the game that have guided them all season into Bogle Saturday, but one thing they won't be bringing with them is nerves.

"We just got to act like it's any other game," said senior Hannah Booker. "Just be together, everybody has a job and even if you are not on the field in the dugout you still have a job to do and we just all need to be behind each other."

Greenwood will face Sheridan in the 6A championship game at 12:30 p.m. at Bogle Park.