Thousands Without Power In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) – Several households in Bentonville experienced power outages Friday (May 19) night, according to the outage map on the City of Bentonville website.

1,826 of the outages took place on Main Street, according to the site. 1,420 outages took place on Memorial Park.

Severe storms moved through the area Thursday evening and Friday evening.