Tulsa Officer Returning To Work After Being Found Not Guilty Of Manslaughter

TULSA (KFSM) — A Tulsa officer who was found not guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday (May 17) in the fatal shooting an unarmed black man last year will be returning to work.

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan said Officer Betty Shelby will be resuming her duties on Friday (May 19), after her acquittal in the manslaughter trial, News on 6 reported. However, Jordan said she will not be assigned in a patrol capacity.

Shelby, who is white, was charged last September with felony manslaughter in the shooting of Terence Crutcher, 40.

Police said Crutcher failed to obey commands, and Shelby testified she thought Crutcher was reaching for something in his SUV.

The fatal shooting, captured from several angles on video, was one of a number of police shootings of unarmed black men across the United States in recent years that have heightened concerns about possible police misconduct.

Shelby, who testified in her defense, said she shot Crutcher because he acted bizarrely and she feared for her life.

