Arrest Made In A Residential & Two Commercial Burglaries

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers resident was arrested in connection with a residential burglary, according to the Rogers Police Department (RPD).

During the investigation police was able to determine that the man committed a couple of commercial burglaries.

Jonathan Marshall, 20, was arrested Friday (May 19) late afternoon for multiple felonies, including aggravated residential burglary, commercial burglary, battery, theft of property and terror threats.

On Friday (May 19), around 3 a.m., Rogers police responded to a residential burglary call at the 1500-block of Olrich Street.

According to police, the resident, Dollie Cotrill, 84, said that a man broke into her home, hit her head with what she believed to be a gun, demanded money, phone and medications. The man also took her jewelry and other property.

Cotrill was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment; police did not disclose her condition.