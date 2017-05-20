Bentonville Girls Build on Soccer Dynasty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--The Bentonville girls soccer team hadn't lost a game against an Arkansas team all season, and they did not break that streak Saturday afternoon. The Tigers defeated Cabot 4-0 on a slick and muddy field to claim this year's 7A state championship.

For much of the first half, Bentonville played defense, fending of wave after wave of Cabot attack. With five minutes left in the first, Bentonville broke through, with freshman Sydney Suggs scoring off a corner kick. After that, the tide turned, and Lauren Hargus netted three goals the rest of the way en route to MVP honors.

This is Bentonville's fifth state title in the last six years, and the program's seventh since 2007. Head coach Kristina Henry still wears that first ring from ten years ago to remember that program-changing season. At this rate, she'll soon run out of fingers