FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- One in three women in the world will, at some point in their lives, be the victim of a sexual assault. Most have no where to go. That’s where the Crisis Intervention Center in Fort Smith comes in. 5News this Morning Anchor Charlie Hannema sits down to learn more about an upcoming theater event that is raising money for the center.

To learn more about the Crisis Intervention Center or the Fort Smith Little Theatre check out their websites.