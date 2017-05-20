× Greenwood Softball Finishes as 6A Runner-Up

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Greenwood softball took a two run lead on a homer from Mariah Hamilton in the first, but failed to score the rest of the way. Sheridan took advantage, tying the game with a two run shot of their own in the third and winning on a walk-off in the seventh.

Greenwood had their chances. They managed two base runners in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t plate the go ahead run.

In the bottom of the seventh, the ball never left the infield. The Sheridan leadoff batter reached first on a bunt, then took second when the ball was thrown away. She went to third on another bunt, and scored when the Greenwood second baseman made an ill-advised decision to throw home after fielding a grounder and overthrew the catcher.

It was the second title of the day for the Yellow Jackets, with the baseball team winning earlier.