High Water Causes Several Road Closures In The River Valley
RIVER VALLEY (KFSM)–Flooded roads have been the primary concern Saturday (May 20) following storms overnight. Right now Sebastian County appears to be the area affected the worst. Low water bridges and several roadways were underwater as of 9:30 a.m.
The following roads are closed in Sebastian County, according to dispatchers.
- Highway 96 and River Road Bridge in Lavaca
- Highway 255 west of Bugscuffle Road in Lavaca
- Arkansas Highway 252 north of Beverly
- Harding and Main Street in Lavaca
- Rodeo Arena Road in Lavaca
- Nixon Road in Lavaca
- Adams Street in Lavaca
- S. Rye Hill Road in Fort Smith
- Dutch Lane in Fort Smith
- Cherrybark Bend in Greenwood
- Main Street is closed in Mansfield.
- Highway 45 north of Stockport
There are also several roads closed in Crawford County due to standing water (as of 9:30 a.m.):
- The bridge on Highway 282 North is closed.
- South River Road
- Red Hill Road in Alma
- Natural Dam Road
- The bridge off Pevehouse Road is closed.
In Sequoyah County, Old U.S. Highway 64 (Main Street) in the town of Moffett is flooded and shutdown as a result, according to Emergency Manager Steve Rutherford.