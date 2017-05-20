× High Water Causes Several Road Closures In The River Valley

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM)–Flooded roads have been the primary concern Saturday (May 20) following storms overnight. Right now Sebastian County appears to be the area affected the worst. Low water bridges and several roadways were underwater as of 9:30 a.m.

The following roads are closed in Sebastian County, according to dispatchers.

Highway 96 and River Road Bridge in Lavaca

Highway 255 west of Bugscuffle Road in Lavaca

Arkansas Highway 252 north of Beverly

Harding and Main Street in Lavaca

Rodeo Arena Road in Lavaca

Nixon Road in Lavaca

Adams Street in Lavaca

S. Rye Hill Road in Fort Smith

Dutch Lane in Fort Smith

Cherrybark Bend in Greenwood

Main Street is closed in Mansfield.

Highway 45 north of Stockport

There are also several roads closed in Crawford County due to standing water (as of 9:30 a.m.):

The bridge on Highway 282 North is closed.

South River Road

Red Hill Road in Alma

Natural Dam Road

The bridge off Pevehouse Road is closed.

In Sequoyah County, Old U.S. Highway 64 (Main Street) in the town of Moffett is flooded and shutdown as a result, according to Emergency Manager Steve Rutherford.