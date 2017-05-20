High Water Causes Several Road Closures In The River Valley

Posted 8:40 am, May 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:30AM, May 20, 2017

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM)–Flooded roads have been the primary concern Saturday (May 20) following storms overnight. Right now Sebastian County appears to be the area affected the worst. Low water bridges and several roadways were underwater as of 9:30 a.m.

The following roads are closed in Sebastian County, according to dispatchers.

  • Highway 96 and River Road Bridge in Lavaca
  • Highway 255 west of Bugscuffle Road in Lavaca
  • Arkansas Highway 252 north of Beverly
  • Harding and Main Street in Lavaca
  • Rodeo Arena Road in Lavaca
  • Nixon Road in Lavaca
  • Adams Street in Lavaca
  • S. Rye Hill Road in Fort Smith
  • Dutch Lane in Fort Smith
  • Cherrybark Bend in Greenwood
  • Main Street is closed in Mansfield.
  • Highway 45 north of Stockport

There are also several roads closed in Crawford County due to standing water (as of 9:30 a.m.):

  • The bridge on Highway 282 North is closed.
  • South River Road
  • Red Hill Road in Alma
  • Natural Dam Road
  • The bridge off Pevehouse Road is closed.

In Sequoyah County, Old U.S. Highway 64 (Main Street) in the town of Moffett is flooded and shutdown as a result, according to Emergency Manager Steve Rutherford.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s