× Kid’s Train Overturns In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFMS) — A kid’s train overturned onto the street at Washington and 7th Street in Van Buren early Saturday (May 20) afternoon.

Police, fire and two ambulances responded to the incident. There is no word about injuries, if any.

Van Buren police is at the scene and 5News will update as details come in.