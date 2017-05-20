Noisy Overnight Storms Drop Heavy Rain

Posted 2:26 am, May 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:28AM, May 20, 2017

Storms that moved across the area during the overnight produces very heavy rain across NW Arkansas and the River Valley prompting Flash Flood Warnings.

There were sporadic reports of quarter size hail along with isolated wind gusts near 60mph.

The storms produced frequent, vivid (and very loud) thunder and lighting.

Tornadoes were suspected of touching down in South Oklahoma from Ada to Durant.

Rainfall totals continue to climb but overnight many locations were over 2″ with some places pushing 3-5″ of rainfall.

Showers will linger in the area on Saturday with clearing skies for Sunday.

-Garrett

