Recall: Tons Of Nathan's Hot Dogs May Contain Metal Objects

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CBSNews) — John Morrell and Co. is recalling more than 100 tons of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday (May 20).

The products in question were produced on January 26, 2017 and include:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received three complaints of metal objects in the beef frank product packages. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-877-933-4625.