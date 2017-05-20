Rogers Stuns Har-Ber To Win 7A Soccer Championship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–With one half to play in the season and Rogers trailing Har-Ber 3-1, Mounties coach Stephen Peck delivered a key message. “This is your game to go out and win.”

Rogers did just that, scoring four unanswered goals en route to a 5-3 victory in the 7A state soccer championship. The comeback win marks the first ever state title for the Mounties, and avenges two regular season losses to the Wildcats.

Jessie Ramirez recorded a hat trick and was named MVP, and captain Alex Balderas’s late goal sealed the win.

“Just because we’re down 3-1 to a team we had lost twice to already, it’s not gonna bring us down. We knew we had lost to them but it was all simple mistakes.”

After the sides traded early goals, the Wildcats pulled ahead on a penalty kick by senior Cade Tyler and a header by captain Jesus Zizumbo. But Rogers played shut down defense after halftime and controlled possession for much of the second half.

“It was the perfect storm to be honest,” said Peck.

Rogers finishes the season at 17-5 while Har-Ber ends with an 18-4 record.