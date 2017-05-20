Rogers Stuns Har-Ber To Win 7A Soccer Championship

Posted 12:33 pm, May 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:38PM, May 20, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–With one half to play in the season and Rogers trailing Har-Ber 3-1, Mounties coach Stephen Peck delivered a key message. “This is your game to go out and win.”

Rogers did just that, scoring four unanswered goals en route to a 5-3 victory in the 7A state soccer championship. The comeback win marks the first ever state title for the Mounties, and avenges two regular season losses to the Wildcats.

Jessie Ramirez recorded a hat trick and was named MVP, and captain Alex Balderas’s late goal sealed the win.

“Just because we’re down 3-1 to a team we had lost twice to already, it’s not gonna bring us down. We knew we had lost to them but it was all simple mistakes.”

After the sides traded early goals, the Wildcats pulled ahead on a penalty kick by senior Cade Tyler and a header by captain Jesus Zizumbo. But Rogers played shut down defense after halftime and controlled possession for much of the second half.

“It was the perfect storm to be honest,” said Peck.

Rogers finishes the season at 17-5 while Har-Ber ends with an 18-4 record.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s