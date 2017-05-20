Scranton Shutout By Taylor In 1A Softball Championship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–In one of the most competitive championship games of the weekend, Scranton fell to Taylor 3-0. The Lady Rockets mustered only one hit over seven innings off Lindsey Downs.

Kirklyn Kremers threw seven strong innings, and gave up just two hits. Ultimately, three errors by Scranton allowed three Taylor runs to score. Two came in the top of the seventh as insurance runs.

A Preslie Morgan sacrifice fly brought home Laura Lane to break a scoreless tie in the fourth inning.

Morgan bunted her way on base in the seventh, and a throw away by Kaitlin Lensing led to the second run, as Jasmyn Copeland scored from first. Morgan also scored the final run of the game on a Lexi Nolte bunt single.

Scranton finishes the season runner up in the 1A with a 25-8 record, while champions Taylor notched a 30-4 record.