Shiloh Christian Falls Short Of 2nd Straight State Title

Posted 5:28 pm, May 20, 2017, by , Updated at 05:30PM, May 20, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--Shiloh Christian fell one game shy of repeating as 4A state baseball champions, as Nashville won the title 4-1.

The Saints' lone run came on a Braden Muller sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. But the Scrappers responded with four unanswered runs, one in each of the final four frames.

Zach Jamison was named MVP for Nashville after pitching three scoreless innings of relief and turning a game ending double play.

Nashville finishes the season 30-7 while Shiloh Christian posts a 25-8 mark. The Scrappers pick up their second state title and first since 2007.

