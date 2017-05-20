Storm Roundup & Viewer Photographs

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — While more rain is in the forecast for Arkansas this coming week according to the National Weather Service, plenty of areas are still mopping up from Friday (May 20) night’s rainfall.

In Benton County Bill Billings Road was badly damaged in the Friday (May 19) storms and it will not be reopened until Monday, according to the emergency manager. There are several downed trees, but no reports of any other damage, so far.

At Lake Ludwig in Johnson County a tree was completely uprooted and on the ground after the storms.

A public road in south Sebastian County, Diamondback Lane, is nearly impassable due to recent flooding. The county road department has refused to touch it for several years now, according to Nick Hixon who lives at the end of the approximately one-mile long road.

“I have been trying to get the county road department to come out and fix the road, but they refuse,” Hixon tells 5News. “I have had numerous discussions with the superintendent of the road department and have even reached out to the county judge, but he will not return my calls or messages.”

State Highway 252 in Sebastian County is closed in both directions due to high water.

The photo below is from Cave Springs prior to Friday (May 19) night’s storm.

Click IDRIVE ARKANSAS for the state’s road closure report. Data posted on the website is current regardless of the date and time a closure is reported on the list.

Click on the links below for the most current information on power outages:

Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation outage map.

Empire District Electric Company outage report.

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative outage viewer.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative outage center.

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) outages and problems web page.