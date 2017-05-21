× Melania Trump Gets Rave Reviews In Saudi Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (CNN) — Arab News, circulated in a special English print edition for US press, heaped praised on the first lady, calling her outfits “classy and conservative.”

A full-page color photo accompanied, showing a glowing Trump in a black jumpsuit.

In a country that favors abayas for women over almost anything else, Trump stepped off Air Force One in the jumpsuit, which appeared to be from British designer Stella McCartney.

Cuffed at the sleeves and cinched at the waist with a large gold belt, the flowing look closely resembled an abaya, which her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said was not a coincidence.

“If you look at her style, it’s still very much her and her style of dress but being sensitive to the place and host nation for sure,” Grisham said.