Two Men Wanted By WMPD For Shooting At An Officer Now In Custody

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (CBSNews) — The West Memphis Police Department said two men wanted for shooting at a police officer are in custody.

West Memphis Police say 20-year-old Jaylen Farmer and 19-year-old Vondre McClure were riding in a car that a patrol officer tried to pull over.

Capt. Joe Baker said the officer saw a traffic violation and pulled into a gas station to wait for the men to come out.

Baker said that as soon as the officer turned on his car lights, McClure, who was sitting in the backseat of the car, leaned out of the window with an AK-47 and began firing shots.

While the officer’s patrol car was struck, the officer was not injured and continued to follow the suspects.

The suspects wrecked the car they were driving and ran away on foot. Police found a cellphone at the crash scene.

Police issued warrants for Farmer and McClure on charges of attempted capital murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

Police believe there was a third person in the car, but that person has yet to be identified.

Police said McClure turned himself in Saturday (May 20) night. Farmer was taken into custody Sunday (May 21) morning.

Both Farmer and McClure have been in trouble in West Memphis before.

Farmer has a prior charge of carrying a weapon with an intent to commit a crime.

McClure has a burglary and theft charge from last year. McClure is still on probation from those past charges.