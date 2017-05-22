× Arkansas Officers Raise Money For Special Olympics During Law Enforcement Torch Run

LOWELL (KFSM) — Arkansas law enforcement officers took to the streets for a good cause on Monday (May 22) — raising money and awareness for the Arkansas Special Olympics.

The Northwest Arkansas leg of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run started in Bella Vista on Monday morning. Officers ran with a torch and a waving flag on a relay race to Searcy, where the Summer Games will be held from May 25-27.

There are 12 starting points around the state, and all meet up at Harding University in Searcy for the beginning of the Summer Games.

Arkansas law enforcement officers have raised more than $500,000 for the Special Olympics each year since 2010. There are about 700 law enforcement officers who participate each year, and together they travel about 1200 miles to the summer games.

Similar runs are held in the other 49 US states each year, raising about $20 million annually for the Special Olympics.