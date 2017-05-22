× Brachen Hazen To Transfer From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Coach Mike Anderson announced Monday at his annual charity golf tournament that rising sophomore Brachen Hazen requested to transfer from Arkansas.

The 6-foot-8 forward requested a release from the team sometime during last week and Arkansas granted it. Anderson did not know yet where the Indiana native would be transferring. As a freshman, Hazen played in 14 games and contributed 42 total minutes of playing time for the Razorbacks during the 2016-2017 season.

“You don’t want to lose a guy, especially a guy like Brachen,” said Anderson. “I think his upside, his potential is big. It was just this year, with some guys that were playing well in front of him. They were competing for playing time.”

Brachen is the second player to transfer during the offseason. Walk-on R.J. Glasper announced earlier in May that he too was transferring, after redshirting the 20-16-17 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.