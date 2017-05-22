× Carpenter Named Head Softball Coach At Fayetteville High School

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville High School is adding another veteran coach to their staff.

Monday it was announced that Fayetteville Superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt will be recommend that Sue Carpenter be hird as the new head softball coach at the high school. Carpenter is currently the head softball coach for the Impact Gold Softball Organization for 18U in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Pending the Board of education approval, Carpenter’s first day will be July 1, 2017.

“Coach Carpenter brings a wealth of collegiate and high school coaching experience, a love of the game, and a dedication to young female athletes both on and off the field,” Wendt said. “Under her leadership, I am convinced our softball program will flourish. I am very excited for our upcoming student-athletes, their families, and our FHS softball program.”

Carpenter also brings in experience from coaching in the SEC. She was previously the lead assistant coach for six years at the University of Arkansas under Coach Mike Larabee. Before that, she had spent three years at Wright State as an assistant coach for the softball program.

“I am both humbled and blessed at the opportunity to be the head girls’ softball coach at Fayetteville High School,” Carpenter said. “There is a standard of excellence that is Bulldog Athletics, and I am so grateful to be a part of it and to continue to build on the foundation that has been created.”