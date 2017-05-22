× Crawford County Deputies: Man Shot In Head With Arrow, Search Continues For Suspect

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Crawford County deputies said a man was in the head with an arrow overnight on Sunday (May 21).

Deputies said around midnight on Monday (May 22) they heard a report that a man from the Chester area was shot in the head with an arrow from a bow or crossbow. When they found him, he was flown to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Deputies said they have a suspect in mind, but are searching for their whereabouts.