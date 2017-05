Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may call this next medicine somewhat of a miracle; helping people recover from the common cold faster.

New research in Time Magazine found that that 70% of the people taking zinc lozenges recovered from their colds after five days.

That’s three times faster than any other medicine.

But you have to take it quickly when you start to feel run down.

They recommend taking zinc within 24 hours of feeling cold symptoms.

