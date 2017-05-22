× Fayetteville Man Pleads Not Guilty To Child Porn, Domestic Battery Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man has pleaded not guilty to child pornography and domestic battery charges, according to Washington County Circuit Court documents.

Turrell Grisham, 19, is charged with three counts of engaging children in sexual explicit conduct and 29 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

He also faces charges in a separate case of second-degree domestic battery and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Fayetteville police initially arrested Grisham Jan. 12 after he admitted to beating his 20-month-old sister, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Grisham said he dropped his sister on a stack of binders, struck her in the eye with a baby bottle and pulled her hair, the report said. Grisham told police he went overboard with his punishment while babysitting.

The child suffered bruising and swelling on her right cheek and eye area, as well as bruising to her inner hears, the report said.

Grisham was arrested again April 21 after his mother told police she found child pornography on his cell phone.

During a search of Grisham’s cell phone, police found that three teens had sent more than 30 sexually explicit files of themselves to Grisham, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Grisham, who lied about being an adult, also sent several of his own graphic photos to the victims, the report said.

Grisham was being held Monday (May 22) at the Washington County Detention Center on a partial bond of $10,000.