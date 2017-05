× Hazmat Teams Investigating Leaking UPS Trailer In Lowell

LOWELL (KFSM) — A hazmat team is investigating after a UPS Freight trailer in Lowell was spotted leaking and giving off a burning smell on Monday morning (May 22).

The facility was evacuated and an isolation zone was set up while the Springdale hazmat team investigates the leaking substance. Lowell police and fire departments are on scene.

Part of the road outside the UPS facility was shut down.