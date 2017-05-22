Man Accused Of Trafficking 260 Pounds Of Marijuana Through Oklahoma

Posted 11:35 am, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57AM, May 22, 2017

Photo Courtesy: Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM)  — A Kansas man has been arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of trafficking marijuana.

Keith Edmond Douglas, 63, of Ancordia, Kansas, was accused of trafficking 260 pounds of marijuana along Interstate 40.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon (May 18) and faces a felony trafficking charge and acquiring proceeds from drug activity, according to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas is set to appear in court on Wednesday (May 24) at 1:30 p.m.

He is being held in the Sequoyah County Jail in lieu of a $26,000 bond.

 

