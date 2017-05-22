High Speed Chase Ends In Creek After Suspect Crashes Stolen Fort Smith Utility Truck

Posted 12:20 pm, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:35PM, May 22, 2017

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A man was arrested after he allegedly led offers on a high speed chase in a stolen Fort Smith utility truck on Monday (May 22).

Sheriff Ron Brown said the man was taken into custody after he crashed the vehicle through a farmer’s fence near the Old 12 crossroads in Chester late Monday morning. The suspect then ramped the vehicle into a creek and continued driving. The vehicle got stuck near the corner of Clear Creek and McCaslin Branch, where it is being towed.

The pursuit started on Highway 88 north of Rudy near Happy Hollow Road.

 

