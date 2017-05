Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An alcoholic drink a day may mean a higher cancer risk for some women.

Researchers said African-American women who drink seven or more alcoholic beverages per week, are more likely to develop breast cancer.

That's compared to those who consume four alcoholic drinks or less each week.

Previous studies have shown that white women who drink alcohol excessively also have an increased risk of breast cancer.

