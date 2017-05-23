Crews Repairing Water Main Break On U Of A Campus

Fayetteville (KFSM) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

According to workers with University of Arkansas facilities management, the water main break happened at 2:40 this morning (May 23).  Workers believe the break happened near the engineering building on campus.  Water is flowing down Dickson Street and could hinder drivers turning onto North Arkansas Avenue.

Crews with the city of Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas are working to stop the water.  University workers are also making sure no other buildings on the campus are affected by the break.

