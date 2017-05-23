× Fayetteville Man Facing Rape, Kidnapping Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused of beating and raping his girlfriend for roughly 16 hours, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Reed Adam Cook, 40, was arrested Monday (May 22) in connection with rape, kidnapping, second-degree battery and first-degree terroristic threatening.

Cook used a phone Saturday (May 20) to track his girlfriend’s location on Dickson Street, where he abducted her from a bar, according to the arrest report. Cook then took his girlfriend to his home on Elm Street and once inside, began beating her with his fists. He threatened to kill her and later raped her, the report said.

Cook’s girlfriend managed to get her phone back and used Snapchat to alert her friends. They arrived at Cook’s home and distracted Cook long enough to allow her to escape, the report said.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, Cook’s girlfriend called Fayetteville police from a convenience store on Everett Avenue. An officer who responded noted the victim’s injuries were “far worse than any I had previously seen,” according to the report.

Police said Cook’s girlfriend’s mouth was swollen, making it difficult to talk. Her eyes had dark blue bruising and also were swollen. She had bruising on her neck indicative of choking as well as deep bruising on her torso, the report said.

Cook was being held Tuesday (May 23) at the Washington County Detention Center on a partial bond of $50,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday (May 24) in Washington County Circuit Court.