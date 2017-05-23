× Hogs SEC Tournament Opener Pushed Back To Thursday Morning

Arkansas Sports Information

HOOVER, Ala. — Due to the inclement weather in the Hoover, Alabama area that has delayed today’s SEC Tournament games, Arkansas’ first game of the tournament has now been moved to Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Razorbacks were scheduled to play the winner of the fourth game of the tournament, which is between Mississippi State and Georgia, but heavy rains and long delays have pushed that game back to Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

With that change, Arkansas will play either Mississippi State or Georgia Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. The loser will play later in the day at 4:30 p.m. The winner will advance to play Friday at a time yet to be determined.

A full updated schedule is below:

2017 SEC Baseball Tournament

As of 8 pm CT – May 23, 2017

Revised due to postponement of Game 4 on Tuesday

Tuesday, May 23

Game 1 South Carolina 7, Vanderbilt 4

Game 2 Missouri 12, Texas A&M 7

Game 3 #8 Auburn vs. #9 Ole Miss [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 24

Game 4 9:30 am #5 Mississippi State vs. #12 Georgia [SEC Network]

Game 5 TBD #3 Kentucky vs. South Carolina [SEC Network]

Game 6 4:30 pm #2 LSU vs. Missouri [SEC Network]

Game 7 TBD #1 Florida vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 25

Game 8 9:30 am #4 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Game 9 TBD Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 4:30 pm Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 TBD Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 26

Game 12 TBD Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 13 TBD Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 TBD Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 27

Game 15 Noon Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 TBD Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 28

Game 17 2 p.m. Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]

All Times Central

The second game of each session will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.