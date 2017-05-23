Local Business Owner Says $25,000 Worth of Equipment Stolen

Posted 9:11 pm, May 23, 2017, by

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The owner of River Valley Pools said some of his specialty tools were stolen early Monday morning (May 22).

The items were stolen from a warehouse at Fort Chaffee. Owner Steve Dawson said $25,000 worth of items were taken.

In surveillance video, you can see a vehicle parked near the tools and a few minutes later a truck joins the vehicle.

"It appears to me that it's a late model Dodge pick up. It has factory wheels. It's a four door. It has a led light bar on top which is unusual. It was towing a white single axle white utility trailer," Dawson said.

The other vehicle appears to be a car with a spoiler attached.

If you have information on the vehicles, call CRIME STOPPERS at 78-CRIME.

