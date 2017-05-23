× Springdale Police: Man Barricades Himself Inside Home, People Asked To Avoid The Area

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police are asking people to avoid Gwen Street in Springdale after a man barricaded himself inside a home on Tuesday morning (May 23).

The incident is happening in the 800 block of Gwen Street, near Backus Avenue, said Lt. Jeff Taylor, Springdale Police Department public information officer.

Around 6:20 a.m. police received an anonymous call about a squatter living inside a home, according to dispatch officers. There was a stolen vehicle from Fayetteville parked in from of the home.

At least one other person inside the home, and everyone but the man came out, Taylor said. One of the other individuals told officers that the man was hiding inside the home.

Taylor said the suspect is Michael Simmons, 36. Police are unsure if he is armed or dangerous.

Springdale Police and the SWAT team are at the scene.

This is a developing story.