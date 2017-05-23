Walmart Offers Differential Pay To Military Associates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Walmart announced they are expanding their benefits for associates who are members of the military by offering differential pay.

Walmart will offer to make up the difference in pay for employees who are on military assignments, if their military pay is less than they make at Walmart. It applies to military assignments longer than three days.

The differential pay policy will take effect starting June 24. The company will also be streamlining the process it takes to apply for differential pay, according to the company statement.

In 2016 employees went on more than 4,400 military assignments.

“We believe that anyone who wants to serve in our Armed Forces should be able to do so without fear of losing wages or leaving their family in a lurch," said Retired Brigadier General Gary Profit, senior director of military programs for Walmart. "The changes we’re making will remove financial barriers for all associates serving their country, including those who are starting their service journey through basic training.”

The company revealed they will also be giving a $100,000 grant to Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, which helps family members who have experienced the death of a loved one while serving in the Armed Forces.