Fayetteville Police Search For Mini-Mart Robbery Suspect

Posted 5:20 pm, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:27PM, May 24, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

Police said the Mini-Mart on Garland and Drake Avenue was robbed in the early morning hours on May 15. The suspect allegedly threatened the clerk with a pistol and demanded the money in the cash register. He fled the scene after taking the cash.

The suspect is a male, described as 200 pounds and was wearing all black.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact the police department at (479) 587-3520.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s